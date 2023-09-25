Man jailed over fatal Alcester pub brawl
A man has been jailed for six years and five months for killing another man with a single punch in a pub brawl.
William "Billy" Carney, 31, was taken to hospital after the attack on 24 November, and later died from a bleed on the brain.
Mark Stevens, 30, admitted manslaughter at an earlier hearing at Warwick Crown Court.
Warwickshire Police said the death was the result of a "senseless act... with no real meaning or justification".
Stevens, of School Road, Dursley, had been drinking at the Blue Boar Inn pub in Temple Grafton, Alcester, and was seen going out into the car park with the victim before the fight, said Warwickshire Police.
During the confrontation, Mr Carney fell after being punched by Stevens and hit his head on concrete, the force said.
When questioned in interview, Stevens admitted in a statement he had assaulted the 31-year-old, but denied intending to kill him.
Det Ch Insp Teresa McKenna said: "He may have only thrown one punch, which caused the fatal injuries, but the punch was swift, unprovoked, and without warning - leaving Billy defenceless and vulnerable.
"Stevens' actions have led to untold misery for Billy's family and friends - he turned their lives upside down and what he did will have long-lasting, devastating consequences not just for them but for himself too.
"Thankfully, incidents of this nature are rare, but I'd like to reassure the public that we'll always prioritise bringing offenders to justice and do everything we can to protect our communities from harm."
