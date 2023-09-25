Fleur East joins cast of Coventry drama Phoenix Rise
TV and radio host Fleur East is to join the cast of Phoenix Rise, a BBC drama set at a high school.
She will play an inspirational music teacher in series three and four of the Coventry-based drama, with filming currently under way in the city.
The show follows a group of young outsiders returning to mainstream education after being excluded.
Series two is available to watch from Monday on BBC iPlayer.
"I'm thrilled to be a part of Phoenix Rise. There is so much raw talent and I've been soaking up the experience like a sponge," said East, a co-host on Strictly It Takes Two.
"The cast and crew are amazing to work with and the scripts are real, gritty, funny and heart-warming.
"I can't wait for everyone to be introduced to my character Miss Meesha - she's a ball of energy."
Filming for 20 new episodes is taking place on location in and around Coventry, including at former Further Education campus, Henley College.
The critically-acclaimed drama centres on six students who meet regularly in a disused boiler room at their school, an abandoned space which becomes their sanctuary.
Local schoolchildren will once again be helping in the production by acting as extras.
