Hundreds at Alzheimer's Society's Coventry walk
More than 500 people have taken part in a charity's walk to honour or remember loved ones with dementia.
Alzheimer's Society's Coventry Memory Walk at War Memorial Park on Sunday has raised over £65,000.
The money will help fund research, faster diagnosis and ongoing support for people.
The event, which started at 10:00 BST, was free for participants and "suitable for all ages and abilities", the charity said.
Alzheimer's Society regional manager Janice Le Tellier said there were more than 84,000 people living with dementia in the West Midlands.
"Every pound raised by incredible supporters will help improve the lives of everyone living with dementia both now and in the future," she said.
