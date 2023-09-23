Warwickshire boy in air ambulance triathlon challenge
A nine-year-old boy will take on a mammoth triathlon challenge to raise money for an air ambulance.
Nathan, from Warwickshire, will see how many triathlons he can complete in four hours to raise money for The Air Ambulance Service, which which operates the local Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
He said raising money for the charity was "so rewarding".
While his mother Nikki said the family were "incredibly proud".
At the Warwickshire Golf & Country Club on Saturday, he will take on a 150m swim followed by a 2km bike ride and finished with a 1,000m run - British Junior Triathlon distances - as many times as possible.
Nathan did his first triathlon for the charity in 2021, which inspired him to do three triathlons in three months last year.
"It was so rewarding raising money for the charity before that I wanted to do the same this year, but with the incredible challenge of trying to complete as many triathlons as possible in just four hours," he added.
Nikki added: "We are so incredibly proud of Nathan and all his achievements so far and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who has sponsored him to date."
Anoushka Brown, from charity, said Nathan's efforts were "amazing" and it was grateful for his support.
