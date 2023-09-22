Coventry supported living flat plans passed by council
Supported living flats are to be built on the site of a former swimming pool.
The three-storey block, at Livingstone Road, Coventry, will be run by the charity Mind and includes 26 individual bedsits and a range of communal areas.
It will be built on land that has been empty since Foleshill Leisure Centre was demolished eight years ago.
Called St Clair's Gardens, It will help meet the increased demand for services, said the charity.
Supported living typically features flats or similar accommodation were extra support is available, to allow people to live as independently as possible.
The plans were backed by councillors last week.
A new GP surgery and mental health recovery unit have also opened on the site in the past few years.
An extension to the mental health centre, which is also operated the charity, was approved in 2021, but will no longer go ahead.
