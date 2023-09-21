Petrol and diesel ban delay not the right call - Mayor Andy Street
The West Midlands mayor has hit out at the government's decision to delay a ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars.
Originally scheduled to come into force in 2030, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that would be put back to 2035.
Conservative mayor Andy Street said while he backed some of the other measures announced on Wednesday, he disagreed with the postponement.
He said it was "watering down" the UK's commitment and "not the right call".
The West Midlands region is home to some of the UK's biggest automotive manufacturers, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Aston Martin.
According to the West Midlands Growth Company, the region accounts for 30% of all automotive employment in Britain.
Mr Street said: "My personal view is that this is such an important industry for the future of the West Midlands and, of course, it is the defining issue of our time the whole net zero piece. That, I think, was not the right call."
A 'pragmatic' decision
In his speech on Wednesday, the prime minister insisted he was still committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Mr Sunak's announcement on diesel and petrol cars has, however, divided the automotive industry.
While Ford said the move undermined its electric car investment plans, JLR and Toyota have welcomed it.
JLR, which has its global headquarters in Coventry, said the government's decision was "pragmatic" and brought the UK in line with other nations.
Despite disagreeing with the prime minister on the issue, Mr Street said he was not concerned the delay would harm plans for an electric vehicle battery gigafactory in Coventry.
However, Jim O'Boyle, cabinet member for climate change on the Labour-run city council said he had some concerns.
"I think it can have an impact," Mr O'Boyle said. "Fortunately, as a local authority, we are in very, very detailed discussions with three potential investors in the gigafactory site.
"We are going electric as a country. The automotive sector is going electric, we need to use batteries in order to store power as well going forward.
"So having battery production in this country for all of the potential uses is still absolutely vital."
Chris Norbury, chief executive of energy supplier E.On UK, which also has its UK headquarters in the city, described the government changes as a "misstep on many levels", adding that it risked the UK missing an opportunity to "transform" the economy.
