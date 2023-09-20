Two charged with attempted murder over Warwick 'hammer' attack
Two people have been charged with attempted murder after a 17-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries in a suspected hammer attack.
The victim was taken to hospital after the attack which happened on Tapping Way in Warwick on Saturday.
Jake Coop, 18, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder.
He has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
Both teenagers appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Coop, of River Close, Leamington Spa, was remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance at Warwick Crown Court on 17 October.
The 16-year-old, also of Leamington Spa, has been bailed to appear in court on 17 October but an appeal against the decision to grant bail has been made by the Crown Prosecution Service.
