Guide Dogs charity calls for pavement parking law change
A charity which supports people with sight loss is calling on the government to crack down on pavement parking.
Guide Dogs, based in Bishop's Tachbrook, Warwickshire, said vehicles obstructing footpaths could cause huge difficulties for people with a vision impairment.
It has started a petition, calling for a strengthening in the law.
The government said it would publish a response to a consultation on ways to address the problem in due course.
The charity, which trains dogs to support people with a vision impairment, said people with sight loss could not always see if they could safely squeeze past a parked car and often their only alternative was to step into the road around it, which exposed them to oncoming traffic.
It said despite the government holding its consultation in 2020, no progress had been made.
'Make good'
Eleanor Briggs, from Guide Dogs, said: "We know cars blocking the way undermines people with vision impairments' confidence to get out and about independently.
"This daily threat can mean people can't safely get to work, education or to see friends.
"We welcomed the government's recognition of the problem but now is the time to make good on their promise of action and give local councils the power to tackle problem pavement parking in their areas."
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Everyone should be able to navigate their streets without obstacle, and we continue to work with charities to keep pavements clear.
"Local authorities already have powers to prohibit pavement parking with local laws, and in 2020 we launched a consultation to better equip councils to take action.
"The response will be published in due course."
