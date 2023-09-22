Warwick's The Edge impersonator joins banger rally
A man who became a tribute artist after being made redundant has taken on a new challenge - travelling eight countries in seven days in an 19-year-old car.
Steve Richards, an impersonator of U2 guitarist The Edge, is leaving Cornwall for the St Tropez or Bust challenge on Saturday.
Mr Richards, of Warwick, has joined his brothers Jim and Dave to raise money for WaterAid.
He will take a guitar and said he hoped there would be time for music.
"I'm going as The Edge and if anyone else has got a guitar there may be an opportunity to get together and have a party," he said.
One of the rules of the charity rally is that the car can cost only up to about £1,000 or be registered before 2008.
Steve Richards said theirs, an MG ZT-T, recently spent time in a garage after mice chewed through wires, but it was now roadworthy.
"None of the team have any real vehicle mechanical knowledge to cope with any serious issues. If that happens, then it's game over," he said.
However, Jim said it was a "car of pedigree", adding he was looking forward to "a fantastic adventure and to experience some of the most beautiful roads in Europe".
The rallies have raised more than £1.2m for different charities since they began in 2010 by St Austell Round Table, said organisers.
Participants only learn the destination of the stages on each morning and this year's journey to St Tropez includes challenges, with many people wearing fancy dress and following themes.
Steve and his younger brothers, whose team theme is based on Steve McQueen's 1971 racing film Le Mans, discussed which charity to support and said WaterAid came "top of the list".
Jim, from York, added he had long been interested in overseas development.
"Water and sanitation is a fundamental right and no-one anywhere in the world should suffer or die from water-related issue simply as a consequence of their birth," he said.