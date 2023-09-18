Third man charged with murder after park stabbing in Coventry
A third man has been charged with murder after the death of a man found stabbed in a Coventry park.
Marvin Warmington was found with serious injuries in Gosford Green Park, Binley Road, at about 03:10 BST on 20 August, police said.
The 47-year-old died in hospital two days later.
Daniel Israel, 33, of no fixed address, was remanded into custody at Warwick Crown Court on Monday after appearing before Coventry magistrates on Friday.
He is also accused of being concerned with the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and assisting an offender. He is due to appear at the same court on 29 September.
Momoh Sesay, 22, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and three counts of possession with intent to supply drugs.
Arhin Tutu, 21, from Leicester Street, Bedworth, has also been charged with Mr Warmington's murder.
