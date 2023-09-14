Tributes to Nuneaton father who had 'heart of gold'
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved" man who died after he was found badly injured at his flat.
Mark Hoverd, 57, was discovered unconscious at a flat in James Diskin Court, Nuneaton, on 3 September, and died in hospital later that day.
A post-mortem examination was inconclusive, Warwickshire Police said.
Three men charged in connection with his death appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday and have been remanded in custody, the force added,
Stuart Grant, 42; Aleksandras Gudkov, 43; and Francis Olner, 36, all of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder, conspiracy to rob and fraud.
Olner has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
'Heart of gold'
Paying tribute, Mr Hoverd's family described him as a "loving, caring" and "gentle" son and brother.
"He was a good friend to anybody who knew him and the world will be a much sadder place without him," they said.
In a statement, Mr Hoverd's son added: "My dad had a heart of gold and could bring a smile to the face of anyone he met.
"His love and care will be missed by so many people, but the memories he left behind will continue to bring joy."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk