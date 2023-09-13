Warwickshire councillors renew opposition to housing plans
Councillors have stood by a decision to oppose plans for 83 homes near to Warwickshire Police's former headquarters.
Developer Cala Homes owns the land and said it had been working on sustainable plans but residents raised concerns about losing wildlife habitats.
Warwick District Councillors previously rejected the application in June.
But a public inquiry is set to decide whether plans will go ahead after Cala appealed to the Planning Inspectorate.
The council's decision was based on "insufficient information" in relation to highway safety and flood risk concerns, "unacceptable" harm to protected species and the impact on heritage assets.
In May, people living nearby protested against the plans and said there were numerous protected species including otters, bats and badgers within the 35-acre site.
The council's decision goes against the recommendations of planning officers who had proposed granting what is essentially "in-principle" permission after the developer brought forward amendments to address concerns.
The changes included scrapping a proposed access track and making provisions for the the heritage of the Grade II-listed building in Leek Wootton to be protected.
At a meeting on Wednesday, councillors felt the impact of the position, nature and scale of the proposed development in relation to building and garden did not outweigh the public benefits of the planned housing.
A hearing to decide whether the development was to go ahead was originally planned for July but was postponed and a new date has not yet been agreed.
