Coventry actor Declan Bennett takes solo show to West End
A one-person show about growing up gay and Catholic in Coventry is to be performed at a West End theatre.
Actor and singer-songwriter Declan Bennett, originally from the city, will perform Boy Out The City at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, as part of "A Queer Season in the West End".
Bennett, who played Charlie Cotton in EastEnders, took the play to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival earlier this year.
It will run from 27 to 30 September.
Bennett gained prominence as a member of the band Point Break before going on to perform in the West End, Broadway, and national and international tours.
