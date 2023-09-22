Warwick graduate shares student survival tips on TikTok
- Published
A graduate banker who struggled financially while growing up is sharing tips online to help other students succeed.
Hilary Odunayo, 22, who went to the University of Warwick, said undergrad finance was "an underserved market".
Her TikTok videos, which range from budgeting advice to what she wears for internships, have been viewed tens of thousands of times.
"There are so many ways to save [and make money] as a student," she said.
"I want someone to come on my page and feel like they've absolutely learnt something new."
Hilary, known as Funmilayo to loved ones, started posting tips two years ago after being encouraged by friends. One of her first videos, following her preparation for an internship interview, gained hundreds of thousands of views.
"I was just like oh, people are interested in this stuff," she said. "I think most of my audience are students - I do think sometimes people do relate to me a bit more if they come from a low-income household."
'University changed my life'
The Londoner, who graduated from global sustainable development and business at Warwick, grew up in a single-parent household and said poverty "really affected" her early education.
"There were times when I really couldn't afford to go to school... My school would have to pay or sometimes I would consider not going," she said.
In sixth form she signed up to access programmes for pupils from under-represented backgrounds, a mentorship she would eventually take on herself.
After a year out working in asset management, she chose Warwick for its reputation for financial support.
"For me, university has genuinely changed my life. I think the biggest thing I want people to get out of my page is how to make the most of it."
'Role model'
Hilary highlights the earning power of internships to her followers, having made about £15,000 while studying.
She also underlines challenges, such as struggling to secure second-year accommodation because of landlords' income requirements for guarantors.
"In a university like Warwick you are the minority," she said. "For every one student that comes from a low-income household like me there's 10 from high-income houses.
"Sometimes I think it shouldn't have to be this hard."
Hilary, who did her first internship in year 13, says starting early is key to social mobility and charities and non-profits can help with support.
"You can come out the other side and be prosperous… Things can get better."
Hilary's achievements were recognised by upReach's Student Social Mobility Awards in July, with CEO Nick Bent, describing her as an "excellent role model" who had overcome "significant socio-economic barriers".
"She has not only secured competitive work experience placements at some of the world's leading financial institutions but also acted as a mentor to younger students," he added.
Paul Blagburn, head of widening participation at the university, said the student's success was "testament to her passion, commitment, and determination to succeed".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk