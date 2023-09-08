Coventry 1970s indoor market celebrated in heritage events
- Published
A fondly remembered indoor market is to be celebrated in a series of heritage open day events.
Intershop opened on Coventry's Warwick Row in the former Rover showroom in 1979 and was renowned for hosting "20 different shops under one roof".
The building is set for demolition in 2024 as part of the City Centre South project.
Independent and local traders will feature, as well as activities and history tours over the two weekends.
The building is currently being used as a community arts space, LTB Showrooms.
Alan Denyer, who runs the venue, said the move to open the co-operative in the 1970s had been brave at the time.
Shoe business owner Dennis Davison had set up the store with other traders sharing the lease they had got from the city council, he said.
Organiser of the heritage events Dexter O'Neill, from Rosie's Retro Bazaar, said he remembered visiting the store as a child.
"My most vivid memory is of my nan taking me in there to buy wool," he said.
It was important to celebrate the building's history ahead of its demolition, he added.
Originally built in 1911 as showrooms for Rover cars and cycles, it was requisitioned and used as a government office during World War Two.
City architects were also based in the building during the 1950s, explained Mr Denyer.
"It has played a part in Coventry's architectural renaissance a couple of times," he added.
The Intershop festival will run on 9, 10, 16, 17 September as part of heritage open days, with a grand parade set to take place at 11:00 BST on Saturday.
Guided tours of the building will also be available over both weekends.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk