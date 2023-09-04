Murder suspect sectioned over fatal crashes in Coventry
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths of two people who were hit by a car in separate crashes has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.
Two pedestrians were struck in Gosford Street, Coventry, at 08:00 BST on Sunday before a cyclist was hit in Woodway Lane.
One pedestrian, 44, and the cyclist, 47, died of their injuries.
The suspect, 33, was detained in Beckbury Road on the same day.
Police said the other pedestrian's injuries were not life threatening.
After hitting the three people, the West Midlands force said the driver had crashed into a house in Beckbury Road.
"We're not looking for anyone else in connection with what happened and, from the information we have, this is not being treated as terror related," a police spokesman said.
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information about the incidents has been asked to contact officers.
The force added: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and we'll be doing all we can to support them during this deeply distressing time."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk