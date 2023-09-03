Coventry: Pedestrian and cyclist hit by car die from injuries
- Published
Two people who were hit by a car in separate collisions in Coventry have died from their injuries.
West Midlands Police said two pedestrians were hit in Gosford Street at 08:00 BST on Sunday, before a cyclist was struck in Woodway Lane.
A 44-year-old pedestrian struck in Gosford Street and the cyclist have since died.
Officers are continuing to question a 33-year-old man in connection with the collisions.
The force said the car later crashed into a house in Beckbury Road, where a man was arrested at about 09:00.
The other pedestrian injured in Gosford Street is being treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Supt Ronan Tyrer said: "We have now informed the families of all those involved in today's tragic incidents and our thoughts remain firmly with them at this truly devastating time.
"We are still in the very early stages of our investigations and we have several scenes across Coventry which also means that some roads will be closed for a considerable time."
Gosford Street, Woodway Lane and surrounding roads will be closed as officers investigate.
Police have appealed for witnesses and are looking at CCTV footage.