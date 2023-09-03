Coventry: Arrest after pedestrians and cyclist struck by car
A man has been arrested after three people were seriously injured when they were struck by a car in separate incidents in Coventry.
West Midlands Police said two pedestrians were hit in Gosford Street at 08:00 BST on Sunday, before a cyclist was struck in Woodway Lane.
The car then crashed into a house in Beckbury Road, where a man was held at about 09:00.
The arrested man is helping police with their inquiries.
A force spokesperson said: "It's believed that the car has been involved in several collisions before colliding into a house on Beckbury Road."
Gosford Street, Woodway Lane and surrounding roads will be closed as officers investigate.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
