Murder charge after man found hurt in Coventry street
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a man who was found in a street with serious injuries.
Krzysztof Salasa, 50, died in hospital on Thursday, 12 days after he was found with head injuries in Brighton Street, Coventry.
Tomasz Langner, 50, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Friday and has since been charged with his murder, said West Midlands Police.
The force said he appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Mr Langner was remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday, it added.
"The family of Mr Salasa have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this time. They are being supported by specially trained officers," a forces spokesperson said.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.