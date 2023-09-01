Coventry: Second man charged with murder after park stabbing
A second suspect has been charged with murder after the death of a man found stabbed in a Coventry park.
Marvin Warmington was discovered seriously injured in Gosford Green Park, Binley Road, at about 03:10 BST on 20 August.
The 47-year-old died two days later and his family said he was "treasured by all who knew him".
Momoh Sesay, 22, has been charged with murder and three counts of possession with intent to supply drugs.
He is set to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Arhin Tutu, 21, from Leicester Street, Bedworth, was also charged on Wednesday with Mr Warmington's murder, West Midlands Police said.
In a tribute, Mr Warmington's family previously said he was "an incredibly-loved father, son, brother and uncle".
"We have all been left with a piece of us taken along with him," they added.
