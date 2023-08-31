Coventry NHS boss to keep job despite complaints being upheld
- Published
The chair of an NHS body in charge of health and care in Coventry and Warwickshire is to keep her job, despite criticism from an independent inquiry.
Danielle Oum was found not to have always acted with honesty and integrity in a previous NHS role.
But after a review of the issues, she was allowed to remain as chair of the local Integrated Care Board (ICB).
NHS England said it continued to offer Ms Oum "its full support".
An investigation took place into Ms Oum's previous role while she was chair of Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health Trust.
In all, 16 complaints were upheld against her which included exhibiting behaviours inconsistent with most of the values of the trust.
The complaints related to Ms Oum's actions in trying to obtain resignations from non-executive directors and the treatment of the complainant, who was based at the Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health Trust, from December 2020.
A report by JM King Associates found at times and on some occasions she "exhibited a disregard for most of the Nolan Principles".
Public office holders are expected to maintain high standards of behaviour and observe the seven principles of public life, known as the Nolan Principles, which include openness, integrity and honesty.
'Fair decision'
Ms Oum was appointed chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire ICB in October 2021 - four months before the complaint was lodged against her.
A month after the findings were published, in October 2022, she stepped down as chair of the Birmingham and Solihull mental health trust.
The BBC has been unable to obtain a response from Ms Oum. Coventry and Warwickshire ICB, which is responsible for commissioning local NHS services, said it was a matter for NHS England and not in its remit to comment.
NHS England said a thorough review was carried out at national and regional level and the conclusion was a "fair decision".
"The review has provided important lessons for all organisations and individuals involved and we continue to offer Danielle our full support in her role as Chair of Coventry and Warwickshire ICB," a spokesperson added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk