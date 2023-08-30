Radioactive chapati thread leads to inquiry calls
A historian is "delighted" her social media post about a study in which Asian women were fed radioactive chapatis has led to renewed calls for an inquiry.
Dr Louise Raw's thread on X, formerly Twitter, questions whether 21 research subjects from Coventry involved in the 1969 study gave informed consent.
Two inquiries in the 1990s were unable to trace all of the women involved.
"I don't think the Medical Research Council (MRC) ever took it seriously enough," Dr Raw said.
The MRC said ethics and regulation across the medical research sector had strengthened since its inquiry report was published 25 years ago.
Migration lecturer Dr Raw started tweeting about the story seven years ago after discovering it online in a 1995 documentary for Channel 4 called Deadly Experiments.
"I just thought, this is absolutely shocking. I started teaching about it. I started mentioning it when I did public speaking and I just found people did not know about it," she said.
The hour-long documentary featured a woman who said she had not known chapatis given to her in a medical experiment contained a radioactive substance.
Subsequent investigations by the Coventry Health authority and MRC investigated participants' consent.
The 1998 MRC inquiry stated language barriers and the reliance on family members as interpreters hampered researchers' communication with participants.
It was "possible that a word did not exist for 'radiation'" in the languages spoken by the women, the committee's report said.
"It is possible that, despite the best intentions of the research team, full details of the study were not grasped by the women involved," it added.
Dr Raw believes the inquiries presented "a partial picture at best" and is happy her posts have led Coventry North West MP Taiwo Owatemi to call for a fresh inquiry and parliamentary debate.
"We need to trace all the people who've been potentially experimented on without their will," said Dr Raw.
The MRC said in a statement it understood renewed concerns over how the study was conducted and what was learned from the inquiry, which had deemed it a "model" for its period.
"We are contacting Taiwo Owatemi MP to help ensure those questions can be answered," a spokesperson said.
