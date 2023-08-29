Busy Stratford-upon-Avon road shuts as men seen on shop roofs
A main road through a town centre was shut after attempts were made to steal lead and copper piping from surrounding buildings.
A number of men were seen on shop roofs in Bridge Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, during the early hours of Tuesday, police said.
Three men from the West Midlands were later arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Bridge Street was shut until about 09:30 BST.
The three men, from Birmingham, Tipton and Dudley, remain in custody for questioning.
One was also arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs.
