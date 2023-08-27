Pet kitten dies in Nuneaton bedroom blaze at family's home
A pet kitten has died in a fire at a family home which firefighters believe was caused by a charger connected to an iPad on a bed.
The rear bedroom of the house on Sorrell Road, Nuneaton, was badly damaged on Saturday, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters tried to resuscitate the kitten but said it died at the scene.
The service urged people not to leave electronic items charging on soft furnishing especially overnight.
The blaze was kept contained to the bedroom as the family thought to close the door, firefighters added.
