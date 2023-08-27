Shop owners launch new street market to boost footfall
- Published
Shop owners in a part of Coventry have rallied together to launch a street market, with hopes of boosting the number of people that visit the area.
More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the Earlsdon Street Market on Sunday, between 10:00 BST and 16:00.
Businesses say they want to make it a regular feature and repeat it monthly.
The aim is to attract more people to the area and boost the local economy, organisers say.
About 20 stalls are expected with an array of produce to "bring a farmer's feel back to the high street" Kieran Knight, from Earlsdon's Cobbler's, said.
'Community feel'
Plans for the market were revealed earlier in the year, following the success of a similar event at Christmas.
Ann Marie Sage, from Sage Coffee Shop, said: "We just felt that there wasn't enough diversity in the street, there were a lot of cafes and restaurants and people are always talking to me about what they would like to see, so we thought, what about a market?"
"I'm also a resident of Earlsdon and I want to see a community feel back in Earlsdon."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk