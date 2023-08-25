MP demands debate on 1960s Coventry radioactive chapati study
- Published
An MP said she would call for a debate regarding the use of "radioactive isotopes in chapatis" once fed to South Asian women to study iron absorption.
Taiwo Owatemi said she was "deeply concerned" about the study, funded by the Medical Research Council (MRC) in the 1960s.
"It seems that consent was not sought nor proper information given to women at the time they took part," she said.
A MRC spokesperson said an independent inquiry had examined questions raised.
The independent report, published in 1998, found that research practice, ethics and regulation had "moved on significantly" and had "directly resulted" in new guidance, the MRC said.
The inquiry had been commissioned in response to a documentary on Channel 4 in 1995, which had raised concerns about participants including pregnant women, being able to consent to the experiments.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ms Owatemi, MP for Coventry North West, said there was "deep worry" amongst the South Asian community in Coventry.
She said that a University of Warwick researcher had been seeking to identify women affected, adding she was "deeply disturbed" that they may have been targeted for research in 1969, "without being able to give informed consent".
"I will be calling for a debate on this as soon as possible after parliament returns in September," she said, adding that it had seemed "no follow up morbidity study" was performed to look at the long-term medical affects.
Ms Owatemi added that it would be followed by a full statutory inquiry into why the recommendation of the MRC report to identify the women affected "was never followed up".
In a statement posted online on Wednesday, the MRC said it had remained "committed" to the highest standards, including "commitment to engagement, openness and transparency".
"The issues were considered following the broadcast of the documentary in 1995 and an independent inquiry was established at that time to examine the questions raised," they added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk