Students affected as Coventry block of flats changes use
Students have been forced to find new accommodation in a city because a block of flats is set to change use.
Refunds will be given to 28 students for flats in Apollo House, Butts, Coventry, with efforts being made to offer them alternatives elsewhere.
Essential Student Living said the decision was made by the landlord.
Plans to turn the block into temporary accommodation, including for homeless people, were registered with the city council this month.
The building could be used to house vulnerable adults and children under a partnership with a national charity.
Essential Student Living has said it was "no longer financially sustainable" to operate the 161-room accommodation next year.
As of Tuesday, staff at the company, which manages the Earlsdon scheme, were still working with students to help them find other accommodation.
'Beyond control'
In a statement, a spokesperson said Essential Student Living "acts as the managing agent for its properties across the UK" and the landlord employed it to operate the building "on their behalf".
They added the landlord for Apollo House "informed us that the building will not be opening to students in September" and this decision was "beyond the control of Essential Student Living".
The spokesperson said: "In recent years, the building has struggled to compete with newer and more modern student accommodation, and it is no longer financially sustainable to operate the building for the next academic year.
"Our team has informed all 28 students of the landlord's decision, offering them alternative accommodation at our other Coventry properties and returning all payments made to us."
