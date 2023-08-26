Coventry University boxer signs with Tyson Fury's promoter
A former roads maintenance worker who turned boxer after attending university on a sports scholarship has signed with Tyson Fury's promoter Frank Warren.
Macauley Owen, 26, joins Warren after picking up boxing as a child, but dedicating himself to it at Coventry University.
He graduated with a degree in sport and exercise science and a masters degree in sport nutrition.
He said while his classmates were partying, all he wanted to do was box.
"I saw people going out, and I'm sure they had fun, but it wasn't for me," he explained.
"I made the most of everything on offer; strength and conditioning, nutrition, met some incredible athletes, which made it even more enjoyable."
Owen, from Telford, said boxing as a child "sorted him out" as he was very mischievous.
"It taught me about morals and respect. If you aren't respectful [in the ring] you will get a good hiding," he said.
Tom Shakespeare, sports scholarships performance manager at Coventry University, said Owen was "fantastic".
"Although a very talented boxer, it was his inquisitive nature and dedication to his sport, studies and our support services which really stood out."
Warren also represents Daniel Dubois, and previously represented Nigel Benn and Joe Calzaghe.
With a positive future in sight, Mr Owen said he wanted to know what the promoter had planned for him.
"I want to be in the sport for some years to come," Owen said. "I know where I want to be and want them to come back to me with a route for that rather than just the next fight.
"Moving forward, I will take things as far as I can. I used to tell people I'd get a British title, but I don't want to put a limit on things."