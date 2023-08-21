Nuneaton Borough offers free tickets after heavy defeat
A football club that was heavily defeated at the weekend has offered fans free tickets and travel to apologise for the performance.
Nuneaton Borough said it was "hurting" after losing 7-0 away to AFC Telford United on Saturday.
The chairman said on Sunday: "Nobody involved with the club slept well last night."
Fans who attended the match were eligible for free entry to the next home game, manager Jimmy Ginnelly said.
He added complimentary coach travel to Nuneaton's next away game and a voucher for a free drink were available for season ticket holders.
"We will be working hard to get it right for Saturday's home game against AFC Sudbury," Mr Ginnelly said.
Chairman Stuart Elliott and vice-chairman Ian Cook said in a statement: "Results like [this] can be devastating for the morale and unity at our club and have a lasting effect, if we let it."
They asked fans to fill players with "belief" and to "sing loud and proud for the Boro" in the next match.
