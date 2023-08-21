Murder arrests after man's early-morning death in Rugby
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at a home in Warwickshire.
Emergency services were called to a property in Overslade, Rugby, at about 03:20 BST on Sunday.
Paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Warwickshire Police said.
Of the arrested trio, police said a man remained in police custody while two women had been released.
Det Supt Pete Hill said the death was believed to be an isolated incident and there was no wider danger to the public.
"Officers and detectives will maintain a strong presence in the area, not only to gather evidence but also to make sure residents feels safe," he said.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to make contact with the force.
