Man seriously injured in Coventry park stabbing
A man has been found seriously injured after being stabbed in a park.
The victim, believed to be in 40s, was discovered with stab wounds in Gosford Green Park, Binley Road, Coventry just before 03:10 BST on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition, West Midlands Police said.
A cordon has been set up around the scene and officers have increased patrols in the area.
Searches and forensic inquiries are ongoing and the force has appealed for anyone with information about the attack to get in touch.
