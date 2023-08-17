Coventry residents' 'heartbreak' at homeless flats' plan
Residents of a sheltered housing complex have been asked to leave so the building can be used for homeless families instead.
Staff at Ribbon Court in Foleshill helps residents over-55 with extra care and assistance, but they must now leave by 20 October.
Provider GreenSquareAccord said not enough people lived there and the scheme was not financially sustainable.
Resident Roberta Clark said it was "heartbreaking".
"I had to phone my GP because my anxiety levels have been going up and up. I am scared I am going to have a heart attack," she said.
"October 20th is no time. How on earth are they going to find a home for nearly 45 residents?"
Those living there were sent warning letters last week before receiving Section 21 notices on Wednesday.
There are between 35 and 45 residents, including a person in their 80s and people with disabilities.
Many cried when they heard the news, residents said.
Ms Clark, who has lived there for seven years, said her worst fear was "being out on the street, being homeless, going into a hostel".
Stanley Simms, an amputee who has lived in his flat for five years, said he was also worried that he would not find somewhere with suitable facilities.
"The fear is to be left homeless as well, that's the biggest fear of all. It's a lot to take in," he said.
'A shock'
Another resident, who is in their 70s, said: "I don't think it's right. Some of the women were crying, one was crying every day.
"It's come as a shock to everyone."
The flats will instead be used as temporary accommodation for families in the city experiencing homelessness, a spokesperson for GreenSquareAccord confirmed.
They said supporting existing residents to find new homes was the firm's "number one priority".
"Over the past three years, it has become apparent that we are not utilising Ribbon Court as efficiently as possible," they added.
The company added it was working with the city council to provide "individually tailored financial support".
