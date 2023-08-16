Sixth person arrested in connection with shooting
- Published
A sixth person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting.
Ben Daly, 30, was found wounded in Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, at around 03:00 BST on 10 August and later died in hospital.
The man was detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and released on bail.
A 52 year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday has also been released on police bail.
Two other men and two women arrested on Thursday evening on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder are also on bail.
Warwickshire Police said the tragic incident had shocked the community, but the ensuing investigation was "making rapid progress".
"This was an isolated incident, and we are doing everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice," said Det Ch Insp Teresa McKenna.
Ms McKenna asked any potential witnesses in the area between 01:00 and 03:00 BST on 10 August to come forward, particularly those with dashcam footage of Frances Havergal Close or Ranelagh Terrace.
The public could expect additional police presence in the area as inquiries continued, she added.
Mr Daly's family said he was "much-loved" and "brought so much love and laughter".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk