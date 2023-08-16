Jaguar Land Rover to create 300 new jobs in West Midlands
Automotive giant Jaguar Land Rover has announced it is to create hundreds of new jobs.
It is recruiting 300 technicians and test engineers at its Solihull, Gaydon, Warwickshire and Whitley plants in the West Midlands.
The firm said the roles would support increased Range Rover production and the testing and maintenance of new electric vehicles.
JLR's figures show production levels at the highest since the pandemic.
About 100 of the new jobs will be based at the firm's new £130m body shop in Solihull to support the increase in Range Rover and Ranger Rover Sport production.
In Gaydon and Whitley, near Coventry, about 200 technicians and test engineers will help in the production of new electric vehicles, joining the 38,000 workforce at those sites.
Reacting to the latest news, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street paid tribute to the region's "exceptionally talented workforce".
"The investment JLR is making will boost skills, prosperity, and opportunity for even more families in the months and years ahead," he said.
Barbara Bergmeier, JLR's Executive Director of Industrial Operations, said: "Solihull and Gaydon are at the heart of our global operations and these roles are an opportunity for talented individuals to be part of our transformation to electrification".
JLR said it was also investing £15bn over five years in its industrial footprint, vehicle programmes, autonomous, AI and digital technologies, as well people skills.
This includes the transformation of its Solihull, Wolverhampton and Halewood plants to produce electric vehicles.
