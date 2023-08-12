Leamington Spa shooting: Tributes paid to 'much-loved' man after fatal attack
- Published
The family of a "much-loved" man who died in a shooting have described him as "our one and only."
Ben Daly, 30, died at hospital after being found wounded near the junction of Clemens Street and Ranelagh Terrace in Leamington Spa on Thursday morning.
It was believed he was shot in Frances Havergal Close nearby, shortly before he was found, Warwickshire Police said.
Two men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and remain in custody.
Paying tribute, Mr Daly's family said he had brought "so much love and laughter to us all."
"Ben was a much-loved father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend," they said in a statement.
"Your pranks kept so many people on their toes.
"We love you so very much and we'll hold you in our hearts forever."
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk