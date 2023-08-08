Earlsdon bench painted gold in memory of Ben Crowther
A mother says she is grateful to a community for "remembering" her son after they painted a bench gold in his memory by his favourite library.
Seven-year-old Ben Crowther died in June 2019, after he was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.
Residents gathered outside Earlsdon Library in Coventry on Friday, to repaint the bench as a tribute.
His mother Sarah said the library was the "perfect spot", as it had been one of his "favourite places".
"Ben loved this library - he devoured books and we would spend hours here reading stories together and he would always ask for 'just one more'," she added.
"We are very grateful to the community of Earlsdon, and beyond, for taking Ben into their hearts and remembering him."
Ben had been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer that affects soft tissue in June 2018, and died a year later.
His parents had set up the charity Pass the Smile as well as supporting the Children's Cancer and Leukaemia Group, to raise money for further research into the disease.
'Fearless young man'
A local resident had approached Coventry City Council to suggest the bench outside the library could be repainted in his memory.
Councillor Kindy Sandhu said the idea was a "no-brainer".
"The significance of the gold is because it reminds us of Ben," she explained.
"I hope the newly painted bench serves as a reminder of the strong and fearless young man he was, and that it will be Ben's lasting legacy."
