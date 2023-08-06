Coventry: Teenager stabbed in violent carjacking
Two teenagers have been injured in a violent carjacking in Coventry.
One was stabbed and the other hit by a car as attackers stole their vehicle at Coundon Hall Park Pavilion at about 20:30 BST on Saturday.
In the moments leading up to the robbery the victims were approached by a group of men from another car, West Midlands Police said.
The men left the scene in both cars. An investigation has been launched and witnesses are asked to contact police.
The force said it received a flurry of panicked 999 calls from concerned members of the public.
Both victims suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
