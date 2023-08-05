Hundreds protest against new Shipston hospital with no beds
Hundreds of people marched through the streets in protest against plans to rebuild a community hospital without inpatient beds.
The Ellen Badger Hospital in Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire, was demolished last year and will be replaced with outpatient services.
Plans see beds being relocated to the Leamington Spa Hospital.
The trust says it ensures equity for the north and centre of the county, who are the majority of inpatient users.
Despite heavy rainfall, about 700 people turned out for the demonstration on Saturday, with many dressed as badgers in honour of the hospital which served the community from 1896 until 2022.
Community hospitals bridge the gap for patients who are discharged from a central hospital, but are not yet fit enough to go home.
GP and broadcaster Dr Sarah Jarvis lives near the site in south Warwickshire and backed the protest.
She said: "I've been a GP for a very long time and I discovered the power and the extraordinary impact that community hospitals can have.
"Yes we've made advances with hospital at home [care] and home nursing but it's not enough.
"By having a community hospital you can provide much better quality care for a lower price because it's less intensive and the impact psychologically on people being close to their loved ones cannot be underestimated."
Fundraisers donated £635,000 towards the new hospital, which the trust used to buy adjacent land for the redevelopment.
A South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) spokesman said the donation was not conditional on providing inpatient beds, however it has stirred up rage among local residents.
"They have taken all of the clinical care away from the people of Shipton, it's a desert medically here now," said Prof Brian Stoten, the chairman of the League of Friends, the group that donated the money.
He added: "We've got to stop patients having to come into acute hospitals.
"The accident and emergency departments are drowning and the answer to that is a good local community hospital that can serve the needs of local patients rather than driving them 30 miles away to another hospital."
The Trust says its recommendation is to increase the number of community beds from 35 to 41 beds.
A SWFT spokesperson said: "The permanent re-location of the inpatient ward also means that it would be co-located with other inpatient rehabilitation services, providing a range of benefits and improved outcomes for patients."
