Warwick rail station upgrade paused as Victorian foundations found
A revamp of a train station has been paused after the Victorian remains of the original station were found.
Crews were midway through installing new lift shafts at Warwick's station as part of a £6.8m accessibility upgrade.
The foundations are thought to be part of the first station which was built in 1852, but destroyed by a fire 42 years later.
Network Rail has apologised for the unexpected setback.
The rail operator said the remains were not recorded in the plans for the current station, which was built 129 years ago, and it was constructed on top of the original station's 1852 foundations.
Engineers are now working to redesign the lift shafts, which would have gone down to the subway to provide step free access for both of the station's platforms.
The subway will remain closed with diversions in place for passengers, Network Rail said.
Platform one has been temporarily shortened to allow construction to take place while trains continue to run.
This has resulted in one less train a day calling at Warwick, but those services continue to call at Warwick Parkway and Leamington Spa.
"We know how much the accessibility upgrades mean to people in Warwick and we're sorry this unexpected setback means the building work has to be paused," said Elinor Weymouth, scheme project manager for Network Rail.
