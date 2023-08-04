Former RSC artistic director Michael Boyd dies
Former theatre director Michael Boyd has died from cancer aged 68, his family has announced.
He was artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, between 2002 and 2012.
In a statement issued through the RSC, his family said they were "heartbroken" to have "lost him so soon."
During his time at the company, Mr Boyd oversaw the building of a new theatre and the company's 50th birthday.
The Royal Shakespeare Theatre underwent a transformation in 2010, as part of a £112m rebuild and refurbishment scheme.
Born in Belfast, Mr Boyd joined the RSC as an associate director in 1986, after previous roles at the Belgrade Theatre, Coventry and the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield.
His family, Caroline, Daniel, Gabriella and Rachael, paid tribute to a "wonderful father and husband".
"Being artistic director of the RSC is a consuming role that Michael committed to wholeheartedly," they said.
"At the same time, he was even more committed to us, his family.
"We are in awe of what he achieved as a theatre artist and incredibly grateful to be loved and nurtured by such a wonderful father and husband."
During his tenue, Mr Boyd also helped to develop Matilda the Musical and launched the World Shakespeare Festival, alongside several new productions which included Hamlet.
In 2012, he was knighted in the Queen's Birthday Honours for services to drama.
"Michael's tenure and work were hugely inspiring and influential," said Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans, co-artistic directors at the RSC.
"His vision and leadership are still deeply felt in the company and in the wider world of British and international theatre.
"We are humbled to walk in his footsteps."
