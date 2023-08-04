Europa Way: Work approved to tackle congestion on Leamington Spa route
Plans to ease congestion along a major road in Warwickshire have been approved.
Traffic signals and extra crossings will be added to Europa Way in Leamington Spa by the county council.
A dual carriageway will be created on the A452 between the M40 and Leamington Shopping Park alongside a park-and-ride to travel to the shopping centre.
The project was due to start this winter and would take about 11 months to finish, the authority added.
Led by the council, the work will allow more cars to use Fords Foundry and Queensway roundabouts.
The council's report said the work was "essential" due to a current increase in congestion and from future housing developments.
During a public consultation on the project, concerns were raised about the works encouraging more car usage.
But Simon Prescott, who wrote the council report, said: "The highway scheme will deliver notable benefits to cycling and walking through the inclusion of pedestrian crossings and improved links."
