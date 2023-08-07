Bhangra and classical music come together in concert
- Published
The worlds of classical music and bhangra music are due to come together this week at a country estate in Warwickshire.
The bhangra rock band Kissmet and Orchestra of the Swan are due to take part in the fusion event on Wednesday.
Musicians said they wanted to represent "modern multicultural life".
"Anything and everything is enhanced once you broaden your horizons and embrace alternative influences," one explained.
They will be performing in front of Ragley Hall.
Ron Singh from Kissmet and David Le Page from Orchestra of the Swan said in a statement the show would be "a breath-taking fusion of music and dance, storytelling and mesmerising spirituality".
Kissmet have performed all over the world, performing with Kaiser Chiefs, Duffy, Nitin Sawhney, and Asian Dub Foundation, among many others.
Ron Singh said: "What's most important is the incredible vibe and energy that can be generated by people of all faiths, backgrounds, colours, gender and culture coming together to create something powerfully positive, infectious and memorable."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk