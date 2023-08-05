Warwickshire solar farm to power 14,500 homes is approved
- Published
A giant solar farm that will power 14,500 homes in Warwickshire has narrowly won planning permission.
About 89 hectares of farmland near Harbury and Ufton are set to be covered by solar panels for up to 40 years.
A vote by Stratford-on-Avon District Council's planning committee was tied at three all, with a seventh councillor abstaining.
Vice-chair Stuart Keighley used his casting vote to decide in favour of the proposals.
Two councillors had dropped out of the debate due to conflicts of interest. A previous plan put forward in 2022 was rejected.
A planning officer had recommended approval for the revised proposals for land near Leamington Football Club, while objections came via a 174-signature petition and 65 letters, alongside concerns raised by parish councils and the group Ramblers Warwickshire.
The biggest concerns centred around harm to the surrounding landscape and the loss of farmland used for wheat production.
Applicant Leicestershire Solar One Limited's revised version removed solar panels from two fields, created tree buffers around the edge of other fields and increased the amount of hedges to be included.
'Climate emergency'
Councillor Anne Parry said: "I don't have a problem with the solar farm on the Harbury side, with Fosse Way I think that is perfectly appropriate. But I do have a problem with a wrap-around solar farm abutting Ufton village.
"We refused it for all the right reasons last time and in my view the changes haven't been significant."
Mr Keighley, among those to be swayed the other way, said: "Having been to the site, I can see there is some impact from the solar panels on that field, although I think they are probably less than significant.
"The loss of agricultural land is temporary and it is imperative for us, having declared a climate emergency, to support solar farms and renewable energy - that is made very clear in the officer's report.
"The benefits outweigh the harm to the landscape."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk