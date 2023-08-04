Ceremony marks Bedworth road renaming for fallen soldier
The renaming of a road in honour of a soldier killed in Afghanistan is to be marked in a ceremony.
Bedworth-born Sergeant Simon Valentine died in action in August 2009, with councillors agreeing to rename part of the route where the town's Armistice Parade takes place.
A stretch of the Rye Piece Ringway in the town centre is now called Sergeant Simon Valentine Way.
The soldier's mother Carol is set to lead the unveiling ceremony on Friday.
"The family of Sgt Simon Valentine is extremely proud of the honour bestowed upon his memory in the renaming of the town's ring road, in recognition of the sacrifice he made for Queen and country," she said.
The family helped choose the name for the section of route from King Street roundabout to Coventry Road.
Wreaths will be laid at the Peace Podium as part of the hour-long ceremony.
Sgt Valentine, of 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, was fatally injured while on a foot patrol near Sangin. He was 29.
Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council leader, Kris Wilson, said: "Sgt Valentine gave his life in the service of his country. It is only fitting that we permanently honour his memory in his hometown."
Bedworth is believed to be the only UK location outside London to have marked the armistice on 11 November every year since 1921.
The naming was agreed by the council following public consultation.
