Strikes at Amazon centres mark year of action
Up to 1,100 Amazon workers at two sites are due to go on strike in a long-running pay dispute - marking a year since action began.
The GMB union said members at the Coventry and Rugeley fulfilment centres continued to be unhappy with Amazon's pay offer.
Amazon said it regularly reviewed its pay and offered "competitive wages and benefits".
It said minimum pay has risen by more than 37% since 2018.
The strike was affecting the Rugeley site on Thursday and Friday and Coventry on Friday and Saturday.Rachel Fagan, GMB senior organiser, said: "One year ago, Amazon workers downed tools in disgust after managers announced one of the world's wealthiest companies would be offering a pay rise of just 35p. "Twelve months on and Amazon is now facing the biggest week of industrial action in the company's history - across two sites."Amazon said the minimum starting pay for Amazon employees is between £11 and £12 per hour, depending on location and that had risen by 10% in less than a year.
It also said: "We also work hard to provide great benefits, a positive work environment and excellent career opportunities."
Amazon's fulfilment centre in Rugeley is to close, with staff being offered jobs at its new £500m site in Sutton Coldfield.
