Strikes at Amazon centres mark year of action

The strike was affecting the Rugeley site on Thursday and Friday and Coventry on Friday and Saturday.Rachel Fagan, GMB senior organiser, said: "One year ago, Amazon workers downed tools in disgust after managers announced one of the world's wealthiest companies would be offering a pay rise of just 35p. "Twelve months on and Amazon is now facing the biggest week of industrial action in the company's history - across two sites."Amazon said the minimum starting pay for Amazon employees is between £11 and £12 per hour, depending on location and that had risen by 10% in less than a year.