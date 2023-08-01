Man admits killing another in Alcester pub brawl
- Published
A man has admitted killing another after punching him in a pub brawl.
William "Billy" Carney, 31, was taken to hospital after the attack on 24 November last year, but died from a bleed on the brain.
Mark Stevens had been drinking at the Blue Boar Inn pub in Temple Grafton, Alcester, and was seen going out into the car park with the victim before the fight, said Warwickshire Police.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Warwick Crown Court.
During the confrontation, Mr Carney fell after being punched by Stevens and hit his head on concrete, according to police.
'Untold misery'
Det Ch Insp Teresa McKenna said: "William's death in such tragic circumstances has caused untold misery and resulted in many lives being turned upside down.
"Thankfully, incidents of this nature in our communities are rare and although we can't bring William back, I hope Stevens' conviction will give a sense of closure to his family and friends after an unbearably difficult time."
Stevens, of School Road, Dursley, is due to be sentenced on 22 September.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk