Traffic signals turned on as major Coventry roadworks near completion
Major roadworks in Coventry are close to completion.
The city council wanted to widen the roads around Spon End to improve traffic flow and ease congestion.
It initially planned to have the work completed by April but hit delays and said it switched on new traffic signals on Tuesday.
The council said it would monitor their performance over the coming days, to make them work "as efficiently as possible".
The signals were turned on at junction seven of the city's ring road.
A council spokesperson said it "would like to thank residents and motorists for their patience with this scheme".
Workers will keep an eye on how they work over the next few days and make adjustments as needed, they added.
The council said if it had not carried out the work to reduce congestion, it would have been forced to introduce a clean air zone, covering an area affecting 82,000 residents
It promised better traffic flow as a result of the work but some traders in the area previously said they feared their businesses would not survive the delays.
The scheme was hit with delays due to issues with utilities.
A slip road which was part of the scheme opened in May and at that stage the council had hoped to have work on the Butts and Spon End complete by the end of July.
