Man arrested over woman's serious injuries in Nuneaton
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in Nuneaton.
The woman is in a critical condition in hospital after police were called to an address in Hartshill at 03:54 BST on Monday.
Warwickshire Police, which has not disclosed the nature of the injuries, said the suspect was in custody.
"I would like to stress that we believe this to be an isolated incident," said Det Insp Collette O'Keefe.
Police said officers would maintain an increased presence in the area.
