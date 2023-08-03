In pictures: 'Dream come true' exhibition for Coventry photographer
- Published
An amateur photographer says it's a "dream come true" to have his first exhibition at a cathedral which inspires his work.
Mark Pemberton's images will be shown at Coventry Cathedral from 6 to 31 August.
It was a "chance to show the wider world my pictures" he said.
The self-taught photographer said social media had played a role in reaching a wider audience, with many of the pictures he posts being shared and liked on Twitter.
"Sometimes as artists or photographers we can be quite critical of our own work but I love it now because I get such good feedback," he said.
The 55-year-old council worker, from Whitmore Park, said he had even been recognised in the street.
"It's just been an amazing journey," he added, "and this is just the start."
Choosing the images for the exhibition was an "absolute nightmare", he added.
"I think Coventry sometimes gets a bit of a bad name in the press, and I just like to show people that it's a beautiful city and if you look that little bit closer you can see things."
"Shuttering Illusions" by Mark Pemberton can be seen in the cathedral's Chapel of Christ the Servant.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
All photos subject to copyright.