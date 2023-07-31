Drugs found hidden behind fireplace in Coventry police raid
- Published
Two men have been arrested after cocaine and heroin were found behind a boarded-up fireplace by police.
The Class A drugs were discovered as officers raided an address on Foleshill Road, Coventry.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of supplying or offering to supply the drugs following the search on 26 July and was bailed.
A 39-year-old man was also arrested and handed over to immigration officers, West Midlands Police said.
Money, scales and several phones were also seized in the raid.
On the same day, officers said they stopped a car which was being driven "unusually slowly" on Strathmore Avenue.
They found 10kg (22lbs) of cannabis worth about £40,000 in vacuum bags ready for sale, the force added.
A 28-year-old man was charged with possession with intent to supply and driving while disqualified and is due to appear at Warwick Crown Court in August.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk